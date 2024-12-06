Local executives hiring security firms in wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Security companies call it "executive protection."

Since the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, it's a section of the business that is in demand.

Not surprising considering the news, and the images of an alleged assassin who may have targeted Thompson.

I've been calling security companies and looking at news reports from around the U.S., and found several major corporations, not just insurance companies, are stepping up protection.

An agent with the West Palm Beach-based firm High Risk Enforcement says the company has been inundated with requests to protect executives and their families.

"It's been crazy, a lot. We have a lot of people on board qualified to do those kind of protections," said agent Levi Ferraz. "I see a lot more families, driving kids to school."

Ferraz says he noticed an uptick in demand for executive protection before this week's shooting. He points to a rise in angry threats and statements against companies online.