Life Time reverses locker room policy after pressure from Florida AG, igniting backlash

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Life Time said it will now comply with demands from Florida’s attorney general to reverse its locker room policy—after a complaint from a Palm Beach County woman sparked a high-profile legal and political battle.

Attorney General James Uthmeier claims the company’s policy allowing transgender individuals to use locker rooms aligned with their gender identity violates Palm Beach County ordinances.

“If you're a man, you belong in a man's restroom,” Uthmeier told WPTV in a one-on-one interview with Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey.

The controversy began when Sonja Horton told WPTV she saw a man in the women’s locker room at a Life Time Fitness in Palm Beach Gardens.

"Whoever you identify as is fine and dandy, do what you want — but I just want my own locker room," she said.

Horton filed a complaint with the State, and in response, Uthmeier sent a letter to the gym’s CEO and posted a video on social media, calling the company’s policy “dangerous to women.”

“My office will take swift legal action,” he said in the video.

Now, Life Time is backing down.

In a statement to WPTV, Life Time said they "carefully reviewed" Uthmeier’s interpretation of the Palm Beach County ordinance.

"Accordingly, we will comply with Attorney General Uthmeier’s legal opinion while also remaining committed to welcoming all members at our Palm Beach Gardens club," the statement read.

“They appear to be respecting my interpretation of the law and my belief that in Florida it's dangerous where women and girls have to share bathrooms with men,” Uthmeier said.

When asked for examples of violence tied to locker room access, Uthmeier pointed to a case in Virginia.

“There have been several around the country, I know in Virginia there was recently a case where someone was recently sexually assaulted in a bathroom where a man was in the female restroom,” he said.

"Have we seen any of those cases here in Florida?" Hussey asked.

“We haven't seen any violent cases, at least not recently to my knowledge,” Uthmeier responded.

Uthmeier said the Life Time complaint isn't the first his office received, and said he plans to use it send a message to other businesses across the state.

"You better make sure you have restrooms where women and girls can be free from the presence of men," said Uthmeier. "We've been receiving emails and calls after sending this letter from women that are so appreciative, they've run into this and were perhaps afraid."

Yet, critics said the attorney general’s stance is harmful and misguided.

"They're not predators, let's stop treating people like they're predators,” countered Donna Pixley with Sanctuary of the Treasure Coast, a local LGBTQ support group.

Pixley said Uthmeier's rhetoric doesn’t reflect the reality for transgender individuals in her group—many of whom are simply looking for a place to feel safe and seen.

"I think it's really ridiculous and its sad, it's like we're going back in time," said Pixley. "We take 10 steps forward and 15 steps backward. Let people be who they want to be."

Uthmeier said Life Time originally argued that "Palm Beach County Ordinance 15-57 makes gender identity a protected class and therefore condones or requires its harmful locker room policy."

In his letter to Life Time, Uthmeier argued the gym misinterpreted the ordinance, referencing a later code which states: "The prohibitions set forth in section 15-57 shall not be applied to Limit of the use of a restroom to persons of one (1) sex .... [or] Any institution or place of accommodation that is in its nature distinctly private."

When asked if the state law could supersede any local ordinance from a county or municipality, Uthmeier said the state could have authority.

"I do believe the state does have a legitimate argument that such behavior would endanger women and girls in a way we have consumer protection authorities," said Uthmeier.

"Should Floridians expect more action like this from your office?" Hussey asked.

"They should," responded Uthmeier. "We believe we want to make Florida one of the safest places in the country. There are women out there that are scared, at the end of the day we have to protect everybody."

