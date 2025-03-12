Watch Now
Lake Worth woman waiting months for unemployment benefits receives first payment after WPTV report

WPTV Investigates is pushing for solutions for unemployed Floridians who say they were left waiting for months for benefits with no end in sight
Cherie Jackson (right) speaks with WPTV chief investigator about her unemployment benefit struggles.
Posted
and last updated

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A Lake Worth woman who spent more than four months waiting for unemployment benefits received her first payment days after she shared her story on WPTV.

Cherie Jackson was let go from her job in October and deemed eligible for Reemployment Assistance benefits. She contacted WPTV in February as she waited for her first payment.

Why are unemployed Floridians facing 'tangle ... of red tape?'

After WPTV told FloridaCommerce, which administers the Reemployment Assistance program, about Jackson’s case, someone from the agency reached out to Jackson over the phone. They told her she was denied benefits.

After the story aired, Jackson followed up with us to let us know she had received an $825 deposit in her bank account from the Reemployment Assistance program.

"You can't give up on anything if you believe it in your heart, and you know it's owed to you," Jackson said. "Don't give up, and reach out."

Jackson is one of dozens of Floridians who have reached out to Scripps News Group in Florida with their own story about waiting months for unemployment benefits and looking for answers.

If you're experiencing something similar, email jamie.ostroff@wptv.com as she continues to investigate the issue.

