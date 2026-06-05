Jupiter Island official says town 'reapplying Band-Aid' as erosion threatens to split island

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. — A new state report warns that nearly the entire coastline of Jupiter Island is critically eroded — threatening not just roads, buildings and drainage systems, but the natural habitats, wildlife and ancient sites that define the barrier island.

The 2025 Florida Department of Environmental Protection report found Jupiter Island's 11.5-mile shoreline has eroded so severely the ocean could break through at Peck Lake, potentially splitting the island in half.

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Jupiter Island breach happened before, and could happen again

The threat stretches from Blowing Rocks Preserve — where private development is already at risk — to Peck Lake, where a breach could turn a thin strip of land into an open inlet.

It has happened before. A storm breached Peck Lake in the early 1960s before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers filled it back in with sand.

Mark Perry with the Florida Oceanographic Society said a future breach could upend ecosystems that depend on a delicate balance of fresh and saltwater to survive.

"We're going to probably have more storm surges that would create more of these breaks," Perry said. "That makes all these coastal marshes and everything vulnerable."

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Perry said the consequences extend well beyond the shoreline.

"It's concerning because a lot of the conservation lands, and even historical and prehistorical sites, are at risk," Perry said.

According to the report, among those at risk is the Joseph Reed Mound — a 3,000- to 4,000-year-old archaeological site the report says is already half lost to erosion — along with wildlife refuges like Blowing Rocks Preserve, Hobe Sound Wildlife Refuge, and St Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park.

"There are over 33 threatened and endangered species in all of those kind of areas," Perry said.

A second state assessment warned erosion is also threatening mangrove swamps critical for habitat and coastal protection, while rising water levels could displace entire species on the island.

"Sea level has already risen since the 1950s," Perry said. "The last 15 years, it's been rising at a faster rate. We have to work with Mother Nature."

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Jupiter Island Commissioner Marshall Field agreed.

"I think that is just a fact," Field said.

Field said the town continues to fight erosion through constant maintenance. In April 2025, the town completed a major beach renourishment project, dumping enough sand to fill nearly 400 Olympic-sized swimming pools. He said no oceanfront homes are in immediate danger — but only because of that ongoing work.

"We are just reapplying the Band-Aid over and over and over," Field said. "We will continue to do that as long as there's money to do it."

That funding, however, is not guaranteed. Field said if the island were to breach, repairs could require massive state and federal investment.

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"We would have cataclysmic erosion if we didn't get federal funding and state funding," Field said. "At the end of the day, if funding ever goes away for beach renourishment in Florida, the coastline of Florida is going to change very quickly, and not in a way that anybody's particularly happy with."

Field said the recent FDEP assessment positions Jupiter Island to better compete for state and federal funding to mitigate erosion. Already, he said about $3 million in town taxpayer dollars goes toward beach renourishment every year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

