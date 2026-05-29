Treasure Coast leaders push for permanent beach erosion solutions after renourishment projects wrap up

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The beach is back at Jetty Park after this year's renourishment project, but county and federal leaders are now being pressed on long-term solutions to keep the sand in place.

Sarena Fondacaro, assistant manager of the Dune Bar at Jetty Park, said the business was forced to close due to severe erosion in February, when St. Lucie County had to complete an emergency sand dump.

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"The beach was non-existent," Fondacaro said.

Just weeks later, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed a renourishment project costing more than $15 million.

"We're hoping the beach stays," Fondacaro said.

Rep. Brian Mast said he has had discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about implementing T-groins as a more lasting fix.

"If you put T-groins out there, you extend the time that that sand stays in place, and they don't have to come re-nourish as often. So, it's more permanent solution," Mast said.

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Erick Gill with St. Lucie County confirmed similar conversations have taken place with the Army Corps, but said T-groins may still be years away.

"It probably would be probably not until 2029 or 2030 before anything actually gets implemented," Gill said.

In March, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation focused on dunes, mangroves, and vegetation to help stabilize Florida's coastline, going beyond temporary fixes.

The approach is similar to a $15 million restoration project in Martin County that used native vegetation to combat erosion.

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"It'll help to attenuate sand behind it, which makes for great sea grass habitat and oyster habitat," John Maehl of Martin County said.

Back in St. Lucie County, Fondacaro said the stakes are clear for her business and her customers.

"We need the beach," Fondacaro said. "We can't be the beach bar without the beach."

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