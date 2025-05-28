Jupiter golf course shooting suspect Daniel Nobile has had 4 felony arrests in last 6 years, records show

JUPITER, Fla. — The 27-year-old man accused of shooting at a foursome on the third hole of Abacoa Golf Club on Tuesday evening has a history of felony arrests dating back six years. Police reports indicate he was armed with handguns each time he was arrested.

Daniel Nobile's first felony arrest took place in the Downtown Abacoa entertainment district when he was 21 years old and working at a restaurant.

Records show golf course shooting suspect arrested 4 times in last 6 years

According to the police report, a Jupiter police officer heard shots fired.

When Nobile was questioned, the arrest report quotes him as saying he was walking home from work, and "did shoot a gun in the air as he carries it for protection because he is afraid of a female and her boyfriend."

Nobile was also arrested on drug possession and paraphernalia charges. But a month later, all charges from that incident were dropped.

SECOND ARREST

Later in 2019, WPTV found that Jupiter police charged Nobile with carrying a concealed firearm.

Paperwork shows he was a passenger in a pickup truck that an officer said was driving dangerously fast at a gas station in the Abacoa neighborhood of Jupiter.

When the driver, another passenger, and Nobile got out of the truck, the officer, "found a handgun concealed in Nobile's waistband."

Nobile pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. He was sentenced to a day in jail and community service.

THIRD ARREST

In February 2023, after a traffic stop near Nobile's home along the golf course, Jupiter police arrested him after a traffic stop.

The officer said Nobile was carrying a concealed weapon, specifically a "ghost gun" in his waistband.

During the arrest, the officer claimed Nobile said, "I'm going to find you and kill you and your family."

Police charged him with carrying a concealed firearm and threats of serious bodily harm or death.

Nobile pleaded guilty in October 2024 and was sentenced to two years' probation.

FOURTH ARREST

In his latest arrest on Tuesday, Nobile faces the most serious charges to date, including four counts of attempted murder.

WPTV reached out to Nobile's lawyer, Nellie King, and she emailed this statement that noted the judge at his arraignment ordered a mental health evaluation for Nobile.

Her statement reads as follows:

"My office will be thoroughly investigating all circumstances of the case, with a particular focus on the mental disabilities of this young man. The family is grateful no one was injured on the golf course and hopefully appropriate mental health resources can be provided to Mr. Nobile to address the issues at play."