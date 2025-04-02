How will tariffs affect Florida's tourism economy?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Even if tourism drops nationwide, that doesn't necessarily mean we'll take a major hit here in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast.

Sunshine and beaches bring tourists here.

WATCH: Will tariffs keep tourists away from Florida?

How will tariffs affect Florida tourism?

It drew many of the Canadians who arrived at Palm Beach International Airport to 82-degree temperatures, wearing winter gear.

"It was very cold, freezing rain at home," said Adriana Vukosich, who arrived at PBIA from Toronto.

They say anger at the tariffs and fear of a resulting economic downturn keeps some of their fellow Canadians at home and not on their Air Canada flight.

"Emptiest I've ever seen it. Very empty," said Sandra Vukosich of the plane.

"Yeah, you could kind of sit where you wanted," added her daughter.

The airline analytics firm OAG reports airline reservations from Canada to Florida are down 76% this April compared to April 2024.

Consumer 'HIGHER BILLS': Auto repair shops brace for impact from tariffs on parts Kayla McDermott

And the latest round of tariffs now target European products.

Could that keep even more tourists away?

"The Palm Beach County business community is extremely strong and extremely resilient," said Michael Zeff, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of The Palm Beaches.

Zeff adds tourism in Palm Beach County remains driven by Americans, who make up more than 91% of the visitors, and are not immediately feeling the effects of tariffs.

"So, when you're talking about a very small amount of the overall tourism that happens here, which is international tourism,” said Zeff. “I think we're in a very good place and we have a very strong tourism economy."