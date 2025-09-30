How will a government shutdown impact you?

U.S. lawmakers have until midnight Tuesday to pass legislation to keep the government funded. Key disagreements between Democrats and Republicans stem from healthcare spending.

If the parties can't come to an agreement by the fast-approaching deadline, WPTV looked into different ways a partial government shutdown could impact your life.

Care for Veterans

WPTV asked the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs how a partial government shutdown would impact local veterans and their ability to receive health care. A spokesman provided a statement from Peter Kasperowicz, the agency’s press secretary, which said a shutdown would impact the following:

· “VA will not provide Veteran career counseling or transition assistance program activities.

· The GI Bill Hotline will be closed.

· VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

· VA will cease public affairs and outreach to Veterans.

· VA will not permanently place headstones or maintain the grounds at VA national cemeteries.

· VA will not process applications for pre-need burials.

· VA will not print new presidential memorial certificates.”

·

Other services, according to Kasperowicz, will remain available during a shutdown:

· “Veteran health care is not impacted. VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open.

· VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

· Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

· The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans’ cases.

· VA Contact Centers (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) are open 24/7.”

Social Security

Fortunately, if you are receiving Social Security benefits, they won’t stop during a government shutdown, and you can still access your benefits and information online.

But if you need help from a live person over the phone or in person, you might be out of luck - or face long delays, according to Yvette Cruz with the Council on Aging in St. Lucie County.

“That's why here at the Council on Aging, we do provide computer classes," Cruz added. “We try to strengthen the seniors in their ability to use technology, and we do see that it's a problem, so we try our best here.”

Cruz said any seniors needing assistance during a shutdown can contact the Council on Aging of St. Luice at 772-336-8608 or the Area Agency on Aging at 866-684-5885.

Travel

Air traffic controllers and TSA workers still have to come to work, but they won’t get paid until the shutdown ends.

Travel expert Katy Nastro of Going.com said that could lead to issues at the airport if the shutdown continues for multiple weeks.

"Where travelers are really going to see the impacts, first and foremost, is going to be in the way of longer TSA lines," Nastro said. "These essential workers are showing up to work and expecting back pay. But as this continues, it's almost like a recipe for poor morale.”

If you have any travel planned two to four weeks from now, Nastro says postponing the trip is worth considering if the shutdown persists. She also recommended rescheduling trips to national parks.

“Trash in parks-- just safety risks for people exploring and not really having anyone-- not having park staff to accommodate them if there's an emergency,” Nastro said. "There can really be risks to attempting to go through a national park that isn't well-staffed.”