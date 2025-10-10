Grand jury to investigate Hope Florida Foundation's handling of $10 million 

A grand jury will reportedly hear testimony Monday as it investigates activities within Hope Florida and its fundraising arm, the Hope Florida Foundation, focusing on how leadership handled $10 million in settlement funds.

Hope Florida is a "direct service organization" under Florida law, meaning it's a nonprofit formed to directly support the mission of a specific state entity. In this case, it supports the Department of Children and Family Services and its mission to get Floridians off government assistance by partnering them with religious organizations and charities in their communities.

However, lawmakers and prosecutors question whether a $10 million payment that many argue should have gone into the state's coffers was improperly spent.

Settlement funds diverted to political groups

The $10 million in question followed a settlement reached last year with a Medicaid provider called Centene because the state had overpaid them.

"There was a $67 million settlement that was actually supposed to go back to our state, but instead, only $57 million was sent to [the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration], and $10 million was wired separately into the Hope Florida Foundation bank account," explained State Representative Debra Tendrich, a Democrat from Lake Worth.

Tendrich serves on the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee, which, during the 2025 legislative session, investigated whether the Hope Florida Foundation improperly spent that $10 million. Tendrich also serves as the executive director of her own nonprofit organization in Palm Beach County.

The Hope Florida Foundation decided to send the $10 million to two 501(c)(4) organizations. A 501(c)(4) is a nonprofit that, unlike a charitable 501(c)(3), can engage in political spending.

Emails from Hope Florida Foundation CEO Joshua Hay last October show grant requests for $5 million apiece were approved to two 501(c)(4)s: "Save Our Society From Drugs," a national organization whose most recent tax filings show net assets of $96,000 going into 2024, and "Securing Florida's Future," which records from the Florida Division of Elections show disbanded in April 2025.

Questions about timing and coordination

Hay's emails show arrangements to wire each group $5 million within days of their respective requests, made in letters which, at certain points, contain almost identical language.

"Apparently, before Hope Florida even knew that they were receiving a $10 million donation, the two recipients of the grants already knew that the money was coming," Tendrich said.

The subcommittee questioned Hope Florida Foundation Chairman Joshua Hay in April.

"Were you concerned at all that someone might scrutinize the largest grant proposal and donations in the history of this foundation?" asked Rep. Kevin Steele, a Republican whose district covers part of Pasco County, during the April 15 hearing.

"I got assurances through [general counsel] Jeff Aaron and through attestations made in the proposals that it was above board," Hay responded.

Neither letter mentions that the grant money would be spent on political activity. But within days of receiving those grants, campaign finance records show both organizations sent a combined $8.5 million to "Keep Florida Clean," a political group that successfully fought an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana.

Its chair was Governor Ron DeSantis' then-chief of staff James Uthmeier, now Florida's Attorney General.

"It was actually brought up in our committee that James Uthmeier was aware about that and was facilitating that behind the scenes," Tendrich said.

The House subcommittee has since turned its information over to prosecutors in Leon County. Grand jury proceedings started this month.

I reached out to Attorney General Uthmeier and Gov. DeSantis. Both have previously dismissed allegations of wrongdoing.

I also emailed Hope Florida Foundation Chair Joshua Hay and general counsel Jeff Aaron.

