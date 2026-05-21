Gov. Ron DeSantis signs comprehensive domestic violence reform bill into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that supporters say will address gaps in how Florida addresses domestic violence was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday.

It's a story that WPTV has been closely following since last year, when House Bill 277 was filed by state Rep. Debra Tendrich, D-Lake Worth, and state Rep. Danny Nix, R-Port Charlotte.

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Florida survivors drive domestic violence reform with bipartisan bill

The legislation comes after years of advocacy from survivors like Jennie Carter, whose personal tragedy has fueled her fight for change.

Comprehensive reform measures

The bill contains multiple measures designed to protect and support domestic violence survivors, including:



Additional funding for survivors to relocate

New procedures for law enforcement handling domestic violence cases

The ability for victims to text 911 for help

Expanding legal definitions of coercive control

Adding animal cruelty as a sentencing multiplier

Diversion resources for alleged abusers

New domestic violence and strangulation training for first responders

New requirements for courts to order electronic monitoring for alleged abusers who violate protective orders

The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and is set to take effect July 1.

Tendrich received letters of support from the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, and the Palm Springs Police Department.

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