Fort Pierce man convicted of killing police sergeant declines last meal ahead of execution

RAIFORD, Fla. — Billy Leon Kearse, the Fort Pierce man convicted of shooting and killing a police sergeant 35 years ago, declined his last meal in the hours before his scheduled execution at Florida State Prison.

The Florida Supreme Court officially denied his final appeal earlier the same day.

Man convicted of killing police sergeant declines last meal ahead of execution

Kearse was sentenced to death for the 1991 shooting death of 29-year-old Fort Pierce Police Sgt. Danny Parrish. WPTV has covered this case for 35 years, tracking it from sentencing to this moment.

Corrections officials said Kearse had one visitor in his final hours.

"He had one visitor — he met with a spiritual advisor, and is calm and in good spirits," said Jordan Kirkland, communications director for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey has been listening to Parrish's widow and other officers who worked alongside him — who said they have waited three-and-a-half decades for this moment.

WPTV Investigates After 35 years and 17 appeals, killer of Fort Pierce officer to be executed Kate Hussey

Outside the prison, Kearse's supporters and death penalty opponents will be gathering for a vigil to call on the state to slow down, as Florida shatters modern-day execution records.

Two more executions are already scheduled for later this month, putting Florida on track for 25 executions in just 13 months.

I am outside Florida State Prison, where I will witness the execution. In a short time, I will be shuttled inside — no phone, no electronics — with only a pen and paper to document what happens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.