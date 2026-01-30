Gov. DeSantis signs death warrant for man convicted of killing Fort Pierce police officer in 1991

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for Billy Leon Kearse, the man convicted of killing Sgt. Danny Parrish in January 1991.

In 1991, Parrish, a Fort Pierce police officer, had stopped an 18-year-old driver for going the wrong way down a one-way street.

As he attempted to arrest the teen for having no license, there was a struggle. The teen got hold of Parrish's gun and shot him repeatedly.

Fort Pierce Widow fights for memorial for fallen Fort Pierce police officer Jon Shainman

Kearse was sentenced to death in 1997.

The death warrant would schedule Kearse, 53, to be put to death by lethal injection on March 3.

