Florida's congressional map faces potential overhaul as Gov. Ron DeSantis targets minority-majority district

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — During a stop in Lake Worth on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed changing the boundaries of Florida's 20th congressional district, which covers portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman continues to seek answers regarding the ramifications of the governor's proposals to reshape Florida's congressional districts.

Congressional map overhaul? DeSantis targets minority-majority district

The 20th congressional district, which includes parts of Riviera Beach at its eastern boundary, comprises nearly 79% minority voters.

"It's the most irregularly shaped district on Florida's map," DeSantis said during his Wednesday visit.

The governor said an upcoming ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court could change the mandate of creating districts with a high percentage of minority voters, which was designed to protect minority voting power.

The 20th congressional district was created in 1993 and has had only had two representatives, Alcee Hastings and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

"What would be lost if the district were carved up?" Bohman asked Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson.

"Representation," Lawson replied.

Lawson fears his city could be overlooked if the majority of Riviera Beach were moved to a more Republican congressional district.

"To have our representatives not actually represent the people of the community could really impact the decision-making of what happens here in Riviera Beach," Lawson said.

If Florida's GOP-controlled legislature redraws the 20th district, it could also change the boundaries of two other congressional districts now represented by Democrats.

Political analyst Brian Crowley said Republicans could redraw these districts to their own party's advantage.

"I think that they would love to target U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and get her out of there. I think U.S. Rep. (Jared) Moskowitz would be vulnerable," Crowley said.

Frankel's office emailed WPTV her response to the redistricting possibility, saying "voters should be able to choose their own representatives, not the other way around."

Cherfilus-McCormick and Moskowitz have not returned our calls or emails requesting comment.

"I do think that there are things that are going to happen throughout the balance of this year and early next year," DeSantis said.

There may be court challenges to the governor's proposal, but time appears to be on his side. The next primary takes place Aug. 18, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.