Florida House looking into allegations that some insurers claimed they lost millions, but made billions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In recent years, Florida property insurance companies called for major reforms, saying claims from hurricanes and lawsuits put them in a financial crisis.

But a 2022 report from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation finds some of these companies claiming losses were actually paying billions to affiliated sister companies — and to stockholders.

According to a consumer advocate, that report from 2022 was never made public.

"This would have been important information for state regulators to have before they voted away the rights of Florida citizens to recover their legal fees if they have to sue their insurance company, when their insurance company is found guilty of cheating them,” said Doug Quinn of the watchdog group American Policy Holder Association.

Quinn says the report finds some insurance companies claimed they lost millions while their owners made money. He says some property insurance companies move money or buy services from affiliated businesses with the same owners.

According to Quinn, the affiliated businesses score big profits while the insurance company is financially depleted, and seeking big rate hikes to stay afloat.

"And the suffering on the ground is amazing, and that's all happening why?” asked Quinn. “Because some fat cat insurance executives are stuffing their pockets at the expense of the people of Florida."

The trade group the American Property Casualty Insurance Association pushed back in a statement from its Vice President of State Government Relations, Adam Shores.

"Recent news reports stating that Florida insurers 'claimed' to be losing money while their parent companies and affiliates made billions are very misleading," wrote Shores, adding, “The financial situation of parent companies and affiliates has no bearing on the losses insurers have incurred as a result of increased claims due to hurricanes and the impacts of litigation, inflation, and higher reinsurance costs."

Still, House Speaker Daniel Perez is moving ahead with hearings to investigate insurers' financial practices, and lawmakers in both parties seem to approve.

"We’re always trying to make sure insurance companies don’t game the system, that’s very very important,” said State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, a Republican on the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. “I read the report, some of the conclusions I have questions on but it is a very worthwhile question to make sure companies aren’t siphoning off extra profits that we don’t see, especially if they siphon off profits and then go bankrupt.”

"The House Democratic Caucus has been laser focused on that, we believe every Floridan has to be prosperous and safe,” added Democratic State Representative Fentrice Driskell. “In fact, I sent two letters last week on behalf of the caucus asking the governor to investigate these property insurance companies that have been offloading profits all the while crying broke. We also sent one to the Speaker asking him to use his subpoena power to investigate the companies and were glad to hear from the podium he wants to do that. ”

No date has been set for the hearings, but they could result in changes to state law.

