Florida bill could make unemployment benefits harder to get, critics say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For years, unemployed Floridians have battled for benefits they say they were owed by the state while looking for their next job. Now, a new bill moving through the Florida Legislature has critics worried it could make getting those benefits even more difficult.

Senate Bill 216 recently passed its first committee and is waiting to be heard by its second. The legislation, titled the "Promoting Work, Deterring Fraud Act of 2026," aims to ensure the state isn't paying unemployment benefits to people who don't need them. But critics say it will just make it harder for people who do need benefits to get them.

WPTV first met Daniel Escobar last spring at his home in Lake Worth, where he looked for jobs and followed up with the Florida Department of Commerce repeatedly on the status of his re-employment benefits claim.

"It's been about five months since I've been able to get the kind of help or support that I've needed from the state," Escobar told us last year. "Just sitting there going, 'Oh my god, can you please get me what I need?'"

Escobar, who has been working at a job in Broward County for almost eight months now, shared his thoughts on the proposed legislation.

"I think would really, really hurt people's chances to be able to get themselves again, to get that benefit — to get themselves back on their feet," Escobar said.

The bill would mandate that a claimant be disqualified from receiving benefits if they fail to, without "good cause":

Contact at least five prospective employers per week

Show up to a scheduled job interview at least three times without calling ahead

Return to work when recalled from a layoff

The five weekly job contacts are already required. But instead of an opportunity to re-qualify on a future claim, this bill would require disqualification for "the next full period of unemployment following one of these failures until the claimant has earned income of at least 17 times their weekly benefit amount."

State Sen. Stan McClain, a Republican from Ocala, cited more job openings than unemployed people in the state of Florida and over $32 billion in fraud attempts over the past five years in his rationale for the bill.

"I just don't see that there's any reason why we shouldn't try to make sure that all the fraud is taken care of in a situation like this," McClain said.

The legislation also adds more levels of screening on top of several that were added in recent years. Escobar understands the concern about fraud, but worries the additional requirements could slow the process for legitimate claimants.

"Yes, fraud is prevalent out there," Escobar said. "In critical times, most people do not want to ask for handouts. So don't make it worse by making people feel like they are dirty or not great for asking for this benefit, this very critical benefit that really should be — should be helping us move forward."

For Escobar, getting his benefits took five months, calls to lawmakers, and media intervention.

An aide for McClain said he was unavailable to discuss the bill but invited questions via email. Those questions remain unanswered.

Read the full text of Senate Bill 216 below:

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.