Fatal hit-and-run crashes fall in Palm Beach County, rise on Treasure Coast

This year will be the ninth straight year where more than 200 people will die in hit-and-run crashes
Under a tougher state law that took effect in July, hit-and-run drivers who leave the scene now face a mandatory minimum of four years in prison.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Every hit-and-run leaves a family grieving over the death of a loved one.

We have covered several stories in the past two years where relatives of men and women who died in hit-and-run crashes have felt empty at not only the loss of a loved one, but of the struggles of coming to terms with a sudden tragedy.

In Florida, the number of hit-and-run deaths appears to be falling after reaching a peak of 308 in 2021. 210 people have died in hit-and-run crashes this year. Most victims are pedestrians or cyclists.

Palm Beach County

State Attorney says 'there are challenges' prosecuting fatal hit-and-run cases

Vannia Joseph

In Palm Beach County, the number of hit-and-run fatalities has fallen for two years in a row with a high of 32 deaths in 2022.

This year, just 14 have died in hit-and-run deaths.

But deadly hit-and-runs on the Treasure Coast are rising along with a growing population.

There have been 10 hit-and-run deaths this year, the first time the figure has reached double digits.

Hit-and-run numbers PBC and TC

Law enforcement officers tell me there are many reasons some drivers leave the scene after a crash. They don’t want to be accountable because they may be drunk, they might have a suspended driver’s license, or they could be driving without insurance.

