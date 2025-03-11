Could temporary insurance adjusters impact your hurricane claims?

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — You rely on insurance adjusters to help you after a storm, but a WPTV investigation has found a growing number of unlicensed adjusters and possible training inadequacies that could affect the compensation you receive after a hurricane.

The investigation began months ago when WPTV advocated for the Ross family, who lost their home in an EF-3 tornado.

'LOST MY MIND': Fort Pierce family gets insurance payout months after tornado destruction

We watched Erin Ross stand on her dirt-filled lot, now the only thing left of her home, and imagine her life had the tornado not swept through.

"It was about to be finished," Ross said. "If I was probably right about here — you know I'd be in my kitchen and getting dinner and making food for my family with a little one running around looking outside."

Instead, she is left with the ruins of what once was.

"I just don't have it now," Ross said.

Ross has battled with her insurance company, the state-run Citizens Insurance program, ever since the tornado struck her home on Oct. 9. Although she eventually received the money she needed, the process took months, and she is still frustrated.

We asked her if she thinks her situation has happened to others,

"I'm sure it has," Ross said.

“There is a possibility that that is happening to other policyholders," Tasha Carter, Florida's Consumer Advocate, acknowledged.

After sharing Ross' story, investigative reporter Kate Hussey filed a public records request, which revealed that out of more than 56,000 Hurricane Milton claims filed statewide, more than 20,000 were closed without payment.

"We absolutely have been receiving an increase in complaints for consumers going through the Hurricane Milton claims process," Carter said.

Data from Citizens shows there were a multitude of reasons for the claim closures, including more than a thousand for "miscellaneous reasons."

Citizens Insurance could not explain further due to client privacy, but Ross believes her case, in part, was due to her initial adjuster's lack of experience.

"The biggest issue that we faced was initially being assigned to a desk adjuster that just wasn't really sure what was supposed to happen or what she was supposed to do," Ross said. "I don't know if that's a training issue or maybe this is her first encounter with it."

Ross brought this up to Citizens, who explained that her adjuster was contracted from a temporary agency. State law allows any agent to work temporarily for a carrier as an adjuster without holding a license.

Insurance attorney Aaron Bass, who is not affiliated with Ross' case, noted that many adjusters may lack the necessary experience.

"You have desk adjusters who have never been to the property — they've looked at pictures of it," Bass explained. "They've read a report from someone who is a field adjuster who may not have any experience in construction, and they say, 'Yeah, I think this is too much. We're going to reduce this estimate.'"

Bass added that the insurance industry is currently facing a staffing crisis.

"The insurance companies — they just don't have enough people to do the adjusting," he said.

Data WPTV obtained from Citizens Insurance indicated that over 99% of Hurricane Milton claims were managed by adjusters contracted from outside agencies. Citizens stated that both desk and field adjusters they contract must have at least 18 months of experience handling property claims and must hold a valid Florida adjuster license. The company said it verifies this information through the Department of Financial Services' database.

However, Bass expressed ongoing concerns, particularly in relation to desk adjusters.

"So what you're telling me is, somebody who never went out to that property, doesn't really know where it's located, other than by doing a Google Maps search, just saw pictures while they were sitting at their desk, and made a decision," Bass stated.

"Thirty-six percent of claims closed without payment from Hurricane Milton seems — to us — to be an alarming number," Hussey said to Carter. "Is that something your office is willing to look into to make sure all practices are not erroneous?"

"Absolutely, absolutely," replied Carter. "And I've already been in contact with the Office of Insurance Regulation to look at some of that data."

It's a step forward for Ross, who was eventually assigned a new adjuster from Citizens and received the financial support she needed.

Still, she fears for others who may be facing similar challenges.

"The insurance company is taking a gamble every time they give one of us a policy, right? So, if they're the ones that decided to take the gamble, then they got to accept it when they have to pay out," Ross said.

Carter also mentioned that if anyone believes their insurance claim was wrongfully denied or underpaid, they can file a complaint with the Office of Insurance Regulation.

In 2024, the agency secured nearly $70,000 in monetary restitution for Florida consumers, but they cannot investigate complaints without a formal filing.

If you wish to speak with a consumer services insurance specialist to file a complaint or ask a question about a policy, you can email: Consumer.Services@Myfloridacfo.com

Learn more on the Office of Insurance Regulation website.