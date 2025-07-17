CareerSource Research Coast to close temporarily, relocate office

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A CareerSource center on the Treasure Coast is closing for good.

The center on Avenue Q in Fort Pierce said it conducted its last day of operations on Thursday, and will remain closed from Friday, July 18 through Friday, July 25, as employees move to a new location.

The staff, who serve Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties, are moving into a new building in the Renaissance Business Park, which opens on Monday, July 28 at 8 a.m.

For the next week-and-a-half, CareerSource will still be operating — just without a physical location.

"There'll be phone at our 800 number. There'll be online through mobile chat, so a live rep will be able to talk to you and the website as well," Mitch Kloorfain, of CareerSource Research Coast, told WPTV.

CareerSource will also have satellite offices serving people in Martin and Indian River counties on July 28.

Those locations are by appointment only.

For more information about services, upcoming workshops, or hiring assistance, please contact CareerSource Research Coast at 866-4U2-HIRE or click here.

