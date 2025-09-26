Broken elevator leaves disabled condo residents homebound for more than 10 days in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A broken elevator at a West Palm Beach condominium complex left disabled residents homebound for more than 10 days, forcing some to miss critical medical appointments and struggle with basic needs like getting food and medication.

After WPTV contacted the property management company and elevator repair service, crews quickly restored service to the elevator at the Presidential Golfview Condominiums' 1900 building.

Edward, a 62-year-old resident who asked to be identified by his first name only, lives on the fourth floor and had been trapped in his unit for more than a week when the elevator stopped working.

"The elevator is a lifeline in the building if you're handicapped," Edward said.

When he needed food and medicine over the weekend, Edward was forced to navigate three flights of stairs despite his mobility challenges.

"It's pushing me to my limit," Edward said.

The resident showed us how he laboriously descended the stairs step by step, then hoisted himself back up.

"I dread falling," Edward said.

Edward had to summon a friend to carry his wheelchair down the stairs and drive him to the store and pharmacy.

"Handicapped people here, senior citizens, you know, disabled people, we are trapped and we've been trapped," Edward said.

On the third floor, stroke victim Josh Terrell said he hadn't left his condo since the elevator stopped working. His niece usually takes him to medical appointments, but she couldn't get him down two flights of stairs.

"And I just have to roll with the punches," Terrell said.

As a result, Terrell missed three doctor's appointments.

"They'll probably have to come and get me and put me in a home or something," Terrell said.

When we reached out to the homeowner's association's property manager on Thursday to ask why repairs were taking so long, he referred us to the elevator company. A company official promised to make repairs Friday.

The spokesman said it was challenging to find parts for an elevator that is more than 40 years old.

WPTV returned to the complex around the same time Edward arrived from a trip to pick up medication. The elevator was back in service, allowing Edward to reach his fourth-floor apartment without the difficult climb.

"I appreciate you guys," Edward said. "If Channel 5 didn't come here, it would still be broke."

The Americans with Disabilities Act gives landlords a "reasonable amount of time" to repair elevators but provides no defined timeframe for completion.

Edward hopes to eventually move to a place with a first-floor unit.

The Presidential Golfview Condominiums is a complex with 436 privately owned units, which complicates any potential moves within the buildings since individual owners control each unit rather than a single management company.

