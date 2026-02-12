Boca Raton's first '15-minute city' near Tri-Rail station set to open in 2 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County's first 15-minute city is scheduled to be up and running in 18 to 24 months on a lot near the Boca Raton Tri-Rail station.

In October, I reported plans to spur major development around Tri-Rail stations across South Florida. Tonight, the first project is one step closer to construction in Boca Raton.

The Link at Boca is the first of what could be four developments at Palm Beach County Tri-Rail stations. The development group 13th Floor Investments has plans for 340 units, some set aside for workforce housing.

Tri-Rail is looking for developers to build at their Boynton Beach and Delray Beach stations. Plans for a similar development in West Palm Beach have been tied up in court.

Tri-Rail could anchor dozens of '15-minute city' projects

Those who live at The Link at Boca will likely be attracted by its short walk to the train station.

"The whole premise behind developments like these is that you are building right alongside transit, so people can live and work and go from place to place at the convenience of their doorstep," Arnaud Karsenti said. "So, they can hop right on the Tri-Rail, head down to Miami, head down to West Palm Beach and never have to leave their car."

13th Floor Investments said it's not ready to name its retail tenants but adds it expects to have restaurants and fitness centers in the mix.

