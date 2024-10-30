Beachgoers contact WPTV after Singer Island condo damaged

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Beachgoers on Singer Island wonder if damage to a 19-story condo is dangerous.

It's a sign of continuing vigilance over concerns about beachside condominiums three years after the deadly collapse of a condo in Surfside in Miami-Dade County.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman went to the beachside front of Ocean Edge Condominiums. WPTV was there just after Riviera Beach's building inspector took a look at it Wednesday morning.

WPTV Ocean Edge Condominiums on Singer Island on Oct. 30, 2024.

While the damage looks extensive, building inspector Michael Grim told Bohman it is largely cosmetic, and that the main support columns that hold up the building show no signs of corrosion or weakness.

The damage is to the hard-pack sand that has the consistency of concrete and fills the space between the columns.

Grim spoke to the engineer of the building project who told him that the condo was designed to withstand occasional tidal flooding.

The high-rise was built in 2008, which means it is not subject to the rigorous inspection that many older condos must pass under new state law.

WPTV will be keeping tabs on this situation and will report any breaking developments.