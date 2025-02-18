Another fighter jet spotted over western Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — For the second time in three days, people in western Palm Beach County saw a fighter jet flying over neighborhoods.

WPTV obtained cell phone video taken near Boynton Beach, showing the jet flying past neighborhoods between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This follows Sunday's sightings of an Air Force jet over Wellington and Belle Glade.

We've reached out to the U.S. Air Force to see if the jets are enforcing a 30-mile no-fly zone from Mar-a-Lago when President Donald Trump is at his Palm Beach home.

The no-fly zone applies to private planes, but commercial jets are allowed within a mile of the president's home.

Wellington residents react to seeing fighter jet overhead

The Air Force has not returned our calls.

A public information officer from Homestead Air Reserve Base near Miami said the jets were not from that base, the nearest one to Palm Beach.

We will continue pressing for answers as to why the fighter jets are flying fast, low and loud over western Palm Beach County.