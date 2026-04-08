Lynette Hooker case: Michigan woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard during boat trip with husband

Authorities in the Bahamas have moved to a recovery operation in their search for an American woman who reportedly fell overboard during a boat trip with her husband Saturday night, local police said.

Lynette Hooker, 55, and her husband, Brian Hooker, 58, both U.S. nationals from Michigan, were on a small dinghy when Lynette fell off the boat during turbulent weather, according to Brian's account shared by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

WATCH BELOW: US woman missing in the Bahamas after going overboard

Michigan woman missing in Bahamas after going overboard

Local authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the bay near the incident in search of Lynette, but have now moved to a recovery operation, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

As authorities continue their search, Lynette's family have called for an investigation into her disappearance as they work to get more information from local authorities.

As the search for Lynette enters its fourth day, here is what we know.

Lynette fell off the dinghy during strong currents, husband says

On Saturday night, the couple left Hope Town and were headed to Elbow Cay in a small, 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, Brian told the Royal Bahamas Police Force, according to a news release from the agency. They were making their way back to their yacht, "Soulmate," Cook said.

Lynette fell out of the boat while they were on the dinghy, Brian told police. Cook added Brian said she "bounced" out of the boat during strong currents and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

"Strong currents subsequently carried her away," and "he lost sight of her," Brian told police. Lynette was wearing the keys, also known as an engine safety lanyard, when she fell off the dinghy, which made the boat lose power, so he tried to paddle to shore, according to his account shared by police.

The last time Brian said he saw Lynette, she was swimming toward the shore, Cook said.

Brain said he tried to row to shore, but the winds made it difficult, he added.

The dinghy drifted toward Marsh Harbour, where it ultimately was beached, and Brian “traversed through the bush till he made it to Marsh Harbour Boat yards where he made contact with the local Police,” Cook said.

Brian arrived at the boat yard around 4 a.m. Sunday, when he notified someone about his missing wife, who was able to reach police, the police said.

Multiple agencies search for Lynette Hooker

Once police were notified about Lynette’s disappearance, their agency, along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, started searching the area.

The Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue was notified at 5:12 a.m. and "searched extensively for 6 hours" but wasn’t able to find her, Cook said. The US Coast Guard also conducted a search by air, a spokesperson told CNN.

Royal Bahamas Police Force said Tuesday that authorities are continuing the search, which has "spanned marine, land, and aerial areas, with additional support from drone technology and professional divers."

The U.S. State Department told CNN it is "aware of reports regarding a missing American near Elbow Cay" and is "working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance," an agency spokesperson said.

The State Department advises travelers to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas, which is listed under a level 2 travel advisory. "Boating is not well regulated. Injuries and deaths have occurred," it said in a March 2025 advisory.

Family calls for an investigation into mother's disappearance

As authorities continue searching for Lynette, her daughter and mother told CNN they have several questions about what happened, and both have been trying to reach Bahamian authorities for information.

After struggling to reach investigators, Darlene Hamlett, Lynette's mother, is racing to get an emergency passport to fly to the Bahamas, and Lynette's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has hired an attorney.

"We have many unanswered questions," said Hamlett. "Our family is still in shock. We are still holding on for a positive outcome to this tragedy."

Both women said they want a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Lynette’s disappearance.

Aylesworth said in a statement, "I have been privy to very little information. My sole concern is to find out what happened to my mother and make sure a full and complete investigation is performed into her disappearance."

The last time she spoke with her mother was on Friday, she told CNN Tuesday. She found out about her mother's disappearance from her step-father, Brian, who left her a voicemail, she said. While she didn’t share many details of what he said in the voicemail, Aylesworth said he told her they found a flotation device that was thrown to her mother.

The longer Lynette is missing, the less optimistic she is that her mother will be found, Aylesworth said.

"The more time that goes on, the more I disbelieve that she will come back alive. I don't think that you can tread water for that long," she said. "But I hope maybe she’s on a little island somewhere."

Couple has been sailing for more than a decade, daughter says

Lynette and Brian have been married for about 25 years and have been sailing for over a decade, Aylesworth told CNN.

They went from a small sailboat that could only fit two people to a more than 50-foot sailboat, which they used to sail around Lake Michigan, she said. Her mother and stepdad have been in the Bahamas for about a month, Aylesworth added.

The couple has documented their travels on Instagram and YouTube over the years, most recently showcasing their adventures in the Bahamas.

Lynette loves exploring and works out a lot, her daughter said. She is also crafty and enjoys documenting their adventures through video, especially with her 360 camera, Aylesworth said.

The-CNN-Wire

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