'I'm very worried': Palm Beach County residents express concern for Cuban families following blackout

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Millions of Cubans are waiting for their power to return after a major power grid failure happened just hours before Hurricane Oscar made landfall.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache visited Cuban-owned businesses in Palm Beach County on Sunday to talk to residents who have family members on the island.

Many West Palm Beach residents, like Roidel Phinney, worry about their family members on the island. Some said they had not heard from them since Friday.

Phinney said losing power is a struggle that is far too common in Cuba.

“When the power goes, they don’t have a connection, and we can’t talk to them," Phinney said. "We can't communicate."

Khalil McLean Roidel Phinney is among the Palm Beach County residents who have family members living in Cuba.

As of Sunday morning, nearly two million people were without power once again following a second electricity grid failure.

Phinney is on edge, especially after Hurricane Oscar made landfall on the northeastern side of the island.

"I have my two grandmothers over there. I have my sister, her two daughters and her husband," Phinney said. "They're over there going through struggles in Cuba."

He said his family hasn't had any electricity for at least a day.

"This weekend as the power went out, they've been without power for 24 hours or more," Phinney said. "I haven't been able to communicate with them, my sister, or my niece and I'm very worried about them.”

He added that power outages happen daily across the island because of fuel shortages.

"Every day," said Phinney.

Khalil McLean Alberto Alvarez showed WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache a voice message he received from his cousin in Cuba.

"Every day?" Solache asked. "Every day. Every four hours the power goes out," replied Phinney.

Hurricane Oscar brought strong winds and rain, which could complicate efforts to re-establish service.

But other Palm Beach County residents, like Alberto Alvarez, said they're relieved after learning that their families are safe. He said he received a voice message from his cousin Sunday morning right before the storm.

Many of the people that WPTV spoke to said families on the island are already suffering severe food shortages.

"It's a very poor country, and that's basically what it amounts to," Alvarez said."The same old mishaps that they always have. Poor internet, no electricity, stuff like that."

Phinney said their families were told power should be restored by Monday or Tuesday, as technicians work to resolve the issue.