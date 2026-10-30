WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Walter Kelley becomes a firefighter for a day with Jupiter Fire Rescue

JUPITER, Fla. — My experience at Jupiter Fire Rescue was an unforgettable one!

I had the opportunity to learn what it takes to be a firefighter for a day, and let me tell you, there is so much more to this job than meets the eye.

WATCH BELOW: Walter Kelley visits Jupiter Fire Rescue

Meteorologist Walter Kelley becomes a firefighter for a day

From learning about the equipment to understanding the importance of training and teamwork, sliding down the pole, jumping into the heavy gear, leaning into the hose, ringing the bell, blowing the horn, I truly gained a whole new appreciation for the dedication and hard work these incredible heroes put in every single day.

One thing that really stood out to me was the importance of safety first!

These brave first responders put themselves on the line to protect our families, homes, and community, often in some of the most challenging situations imaginable.

I walked away with a tremendous amount of respect for the entire Jupiter Fire Rescue team and all the first responders who work tirelessly to keep us safe. They are true heroes in our community, and their service deserves our gratitude every day, not just during an emergency.

The next time you see a firefighter, police officer, paramedic, or another first responder, take a moment to say thank you. Their courage, commitment, and compassion make a real difference in our lives.

Thank you, Jupiter Fire Rescue, for letting me experience a little of what you do and for everything you do to keep our community safe!