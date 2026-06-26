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WHERE'S WALTER? Taking a visit to the Lucky Shuck in Jupiter

This week, WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Walter Kelley and Shining a Light Reporter T.A. Walker visited the Lucky Shuck in Jupiter to try some of the freshest oysters in town
This week, WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Walter Kelley and Shining a Light Reporter T.A. Walker visited the Lucky Shuck in Jupiter to try some of the freshest oysters in town.
Where's Walter: Exploring the Lucky Shuck in Jupiter
Where's Walter: The Lucky Shuck
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JUPITER, Fla. — The big reveal is finally here! After clues about arriving by car or boat and being founded by a professional athlete, I found myself at one of Jupiter's hidden gems – the Lucky Shuck.

I was joined by our Shining a Light reporter, TA Walker, who, for him, The Lucky Shuck has such a special story. He shared that this is where he went on his first date with his now-husband, Charlie.

Where's Walter: Exploring the Lucky Shuck in Jupiter

Chef John, who's been there since the restaurant's inception, walked me through their incredible oyster selection. They run about five different types daily, with their house specialty being Jemma's Pearls – named in honor of Joe Namath's granddaughter and given to the football legend for his birthday.

The numbers are staggering – they go through about 40 cases of oysters per week, with each case containing roughly 100 oysters. That's 4,000 oysters!

Sitting there, slurping down those fresh oysters while looking out over Jupiter's waterways, I understood why this place draws people in. The ambiance is perfect – that combination of fresh seafood and waterfront views that makes South Florida dining so special. You really can arrive by boat and watching the vessels drift by while enjoying your meal adds to the whole experience.

This first "Where's Walter" adventure reminded me why I love this community so much. Every week, we'll be exploring new corners of our area, and I'm excited to see what other hidden treasures we'll uncover.

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