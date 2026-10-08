JUPITER, Fla. — For this week's 'Where's Walter?', I visited Paris Ballet in Jupiter, where students are busy preparing for their upcoming performances of The Nutcracker. As soon as I walked into the studio, I knew I was stepping into a world that requires talent, discipline and plenty of hard work.

Of course, I couldn't just stand on the sidelines.

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Where's Walter? Taking a spin with the dancers of Paris Ballet

The dancers and instructors invited me to join them on the floor, and after a quick warm-up, it was time to learn some ballet basics. Let's just say I quickly discovered there's a reason these students spend so much time training.

I teamed up with several dancers, including Maya, who helped teach me a few of the moves from her role as the Sugar Plum Fairy. While she made everything look effortless, my legs had a different opinion.

Then it was time to learn part of another routine with dancer Jay. He was kind enough to slow things down for me, but even at a beginner's pace, I realized just how much strength, balance and coordination ballet requires.

I'll be honest: I'm no ballet dancer.

But spending time with these young performers gave me a whole new appreciation for what they do. Every movement takes focus. Every routine requires practice. And every performance is the result of countless hours spent perfecting their craft.

What impressed me most was the dedication of the students. Watching them rehearse, I saw firsthand the commitment and passion they bring to every class and every performance. Their talent shines on stage, but it's the hard work behind the scenes that truly makes it all possible.

I also got a special look at preparations for this year's Nutcracker production. Seeing the dancers work together to bring the beloved holiday classic to life made me appreciate just how much effort goes into creating a ballet performance.

While I don't think I'll be joining the cast anytime soon, I had an incredible time trying out a few moves and learning from some very talented young dancers.

And after seeing their hard work up close, I can tell you one thing: The Nutcracker is in very good hands this holiday season.

Tickets are on sale now for the Nutcracker on Nov. 21 at the Duncan Theater in Lake Worth Beach.

