WHERE'S WALTER? Having a day of discovery at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — This week, I visited a place where learning and fun go hand in hand: the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast.

From the moment I walked in, I could tell this wasn't your typical museum. Instead of looking at exhibits from behind a rope or glass case, kids are encouraged to jump in, get involved and learn by doing.

As I explored the museum, I discovered exhibits designed to teach important life skills in creative and engaging ways. From learning about money and budgeting to exploring different careers and practicing job skills, every corner of the museum offered a new opportunity to learn something useful.

WATCH:

WHERE'S WALTER? Discovering the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast

One of my favorite stops, of course, involved the weather.

As a meteorologist, I was excited to check out the museum's WPTV weather simulator and hurricane simulator. It was fascinating to see how children can experience weather concepts in a hands-on environment and gain a better understanding of the science behind storms and hurricanes.

What impressed me most was how interactive everything was. Kids aren't just reading signs or watching demonstrations. They're solving problems, making decisions, using their imaginations and building confidence along the way.

The museum creates an environment where learning feels more like an adventure than a lesson. Whether they're exploring future careers, practicing financial skills or learning about science and weather, children are gaining valuable experiences that can help them throughout their lives.

My visit was a great reminder that some of the best learning happens when you're having fun. By rolling up their sleeves, asking questions and trying new things, kids can discover skills and interests they never knew they had.

If you're looking for a family-friendly destination on the Treasure Coast that combines education, creativity and fun, the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast is definitely worth a visit.

That's where I was!