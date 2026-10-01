WHERE'S WALTER? Getting hands-on at Avenue Pottery in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There are plenty of ways to get creative, but this week I discovered one that starts with a lump of clay and ends in a blazing-hot kiln.

My adventure brought me to Avenue Pottery in West Palm Beach, where owner and instructor Lonnie welcomed me into the studio and put me right in front of a pottery wheel. As I stared at the spinning clay, one thought crossed my mind: What happens if this thing goes flying off like a Frisbee?

Thankfully, Lonnie assured me that wasn't likely to happen.

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With some guidance and a lot of patience, I began learning the basics of working clay on a wheel. It looked easy when Lonnie demonstrated it. Once my hands were on the clay, though, I quickly discovered pottery is harder than it looks.

Every movement matters. A little too much pressure here, not enough there, and suddenly the clay starts wobbling. Fortunately, Lonnie reminded me that since it was my first time, a few wobbles were expected.

And honestly, that was part of the fun.

There was something incredibly satisfying about watching a simple ball of clay slowly take shape. Step by step, spin by spin, it eventually started looking like an actual mug.

When I finally lifted my creation from the wheel, I couldn't help but feel a little proud.

Of course, making the mug was only the beginning.

Next, I learned about glazing, the process that gives pottery its color and finish. Lonnie and I added a special glaze to the piece, which helps seal the pottery and make it waterproof.

Then came the part that really grabbed my attention: the kiln.

If you're not familiar with pottery, a kiln is a specialized oven used to fire clay and harden it into ceramic. At Avenue Pottery, I learned these kilns can reach temperatures of around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

To put that into perspective, that's hot enough to rival temperatures associated with magma deep beneath the Earth's surface.

After seeing the entire process, from spinning clay on a wheel to firing a finished piece in a blazing-hot kiln, I gained a whole new appreciation for the skill and artistry that goes into handmade pottery.

What starts as a lump of clay eventually becomes something functional, beautiful and completely unique.

And who knows? Lonnie may have been right when she told me pottery could become my new hobby.