WHERE'S WALTER? Foraging at the Swinton Community Growing Project

DELRAY BEACH, FLA — The Swinton Community Growing Project in Delray Beach, is more than a place to grow plants — it's a place where neighbors grow together.

I recently visited the project with Michiko Kurisu, co-founder of Swinton Community Growing Project, and from the moment I arrived, the sense of community was unmistakable.

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The garden is home to an impressive variety of tropical and semi-tropical plants, including curry, teas, bananas, and star fruit. The color and life throughout the space reflect the unique growing conditions of South Florida's climate.

What stood out most, though, was the people. Local residents volunteer their time to care for the garden and keep the project welcoming for everyone. Among them are Rosanne and George, whose dedication helps make the space feel like home.

Visitors and volunteers alike come together to share knowledge, get their hands dirty, and take pride in something that benefits the whole community. Even the resident cat, Meatball, is part of the experience.

My visit with Kurisu was a reminder that a garden can be about much more than plants. It can bring neighbors together, create friendships, and give people a place to connect with nature and each other.

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