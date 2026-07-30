WHERE'S WALTER? Exploring the beauty of Palm Beach by bicycle

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is time to find out where I've been exploring this week. This week's clue placed me near a tree that saves lives!

I found myself pedaling across the Flagler Memorial Bridge with Visit Palm Beach, and let me tell you, I was excited about what we were going to discover. My guide told me we were heading to see some very pretty things when we got over to the Lake Trail and Ocean Boulevard, and boy, was that an understatement.

WATCH:

WHERE'S WALTER? Exploring the beauty of Palm Beach

What struck me immediately was how the Lake Trail hugs the water for most of its length. And there's the Breakers – that absolutely stunning hotel – and what looked like a golf course stretching out beside it. I learned that it's one of the oldest golf courses in Florida!

Then I noticed it – this magnificent, towering tree that seemed to command the entire area.

And that's when I learned something absolutely fascinating.

"That's a kapok tree," my guide explained. "Its seeds create this cotton-like substance that was used in bedding and linens. But here's the really amazing part – it has a buoyancy effect, so they used kapok in life vests and life preservers. That tree has witnessed so much history on Palm Beach Island. They say it's over 200 years old."

I was blown away. Here I was, standing next to a tree that literally helped save lives! The kapok was first used by the U.S. Navy starting in 1915 for life preservers. During World War II, they stopped using it for that purpose, but you know what? They still use kapok today – in those alternative pillows we love, the ones with bamboo and kapok filling that are so comfortable.

Standing there in its shade, looking out over the water where countless boats have passed by over the decades, I felt connected to all the history this tree has witnessed.

The whole experience reminded me why I love these adventures so much. You never know what amazing stories you're going to uncover when you start exploring. A simple bike ride can lead you to a 200-year-old tree with a life-saving legacy that most people just walk right past without knowing its incredible story.

That's the beauty of getting out there and asking questions – you discover that even the most ordinary-looking places have extraordinary tales to tell.