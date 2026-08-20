FORT PIERCE, Fla. — This week, I found myself somewhere that's all about agriculture, family, and lots of Florida oranges. Let me tell you about my incredible day at Al's Family Farms in Fort Pierce!

I was with WPTV reporter Brooke Chau, who knows this area like the back of her hand.

"You are in St. Lucie County at Al's Family Farms right here in Fort Pierce," she explained. "This is a generational family farm, three generations now, 50 years of serving up just the freshest Florida produce. The reason why I brought you here is because I cover this area. St. Lucie County is home to me. It is so special."

WATCH:

WHERE'S WALTER? Enjoying fresh citrus at Al's Family Farms

What I learned during my visit really stuck with me. Al's Family Farm has been run by the same family since 1977 – the Schorner family – which means you're guaranteed fresh and real produce. In fact, I discovered that 9 out of 10 so-called gift fruit companies don't even own a packinghouse! But you can trust Al's to pick, pack and ship your citrus from the family itself.

Now, Brooke had something special planned for me— indulging in a Sunshine Shake.

But before I could get my hands on that famous Sunshine Shake, Brooke had other plans: Trying a Georgia peach.

And let me tell you, I didn't even wait for permission. That peach was incredible, but I was getting excited about the shake that everyone was talking about.

This hot and humid day was perfect for a Sunshine Shake.

"Oh my goodness, that is so fresh," I exclaimed after my first sip.

But here's what made this visit even more meaningful. Brooke reminded me of something important- "If you ate today, thank a farmer." Farmers play such an important role in all of our lives, and we don't always think about the people who worked hard to produce the food we enjoy.

I was so thankful for my trip to Al's Family Farm. It reminded me that some of the best experiences happen when you slow down, appreciate where your food comes from, and connect with the hardworking families who make it all possible.