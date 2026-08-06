WHERE'S WALTER? Crashing band camp at Vero Beach High School

VERO BEACH, Fla. — This week I'm at Vero Beach High School where students are getting ready to go back to school, and I decided to do something I've never done before – I joined the marching band!

I crashed band camp at Vero Beach High School just a few days before school started, and let me tell you, it was an incredible experience.

WATCH:

WHERE'S WALTER? Joining the Vero Beach High School marching band

The first time I stepped onto that practice field, I could feel the history before I even picked up my instrument. This wasn't just another high school band – this was a tradition stretching back to 1934, when the Fighting Indians Band was founded as part of the Federal Music Project during the Great Depression. Every student who had ever worn that uniform had helped build an incredible legacy.

I got to meet some amazing students who are keeping that tradition alive, like Annabel Robbins who plays flute piccolo and is a drum major.

Brady, an incoming senior, is the woodwind captain and section leader.

"It's kind of scary, you know," Brady said. "You're in charge of a lot of kids, so you got to make sure they're all doing good.

The band director, Sean Srigley, has a special connection to this program that goes way back.

"I'm actually alumni of Vero Beach High School. I was in the band myself," Srigley explained. "The cool thing about Vero is we've got awesome academics, awesome athletics. Our band is right there with them. We've marched in pretty much every big parade you could have in America."

And he's not exaggerating! This band has an absolutely incredible resume. They performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1988, marching through the streets of New York City and playing "Alexander's Ragtime Band" for millions of television viewers. Can you imagine? That single performance became one of the defining moments in the program's history and remains a source of pride for every new generation of members.

But that's not all – they've also performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Fiesta Bowl Parade, the Orange Bowl and even Carnegie Hall! The program has earned decades of Superior ratings and national recognition while representing our Treasure Coast with pride.

After learning about all this amazing history, it was time for me to get to work. First up? The tuba. But honestly, that wasn't really my thing, so I tried the drums next.

But joining the marching band for practice meant more than just learning music and drill. It meant discipline and the ability to stand for a long time in that Florida heat – something these kids do with incredible dedication.

As I marched onto the football field, I couldn't help but imagine all the students who had stood in that same place before me. Some had gone on to march through Manhattan in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Others had performed in famous bowl games or international parades.

As I left Vero Beach High School that day, I was thankful for the opportunity to be part of something so special, even for just one practice. These students aren't just making music – they're carrying on a legacy that's been building for nearly 90 years.