MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Warm, dry, and windy conditions are forecasted for Thursday, with a Fire Weather Warning being issued for the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County and the Palm Beaches on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WATCH: WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman speaks with Florida Forest Service for more information on things that could easily cause fires during a Fire Weather Warning

'YOU DON'T WANT TO BE LIABLE': Florida Forest Service weighs in on heightened fire risk

“The Fire Weather Warning is letting you know that everything is receptive and ready for fire outside,” said David Grubich, mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service.

Grubich says when the humidity drops below 30%, it may feel nice outside, but under that ideal beach weather lies a danger of raging fires. Adding that while there are obvious concerns with bonfires and cigarette butts, things we don’t think about, like hot car exhaust on dead grass, can spark a wildfire.

“If you make something as simple as a lawnmower blade striking a rock, can do it,” Grubich said. “Everything from brown grass to brown leaves to dead Palmetto fronds to anything that's Brown and to include the green, everything that is green in Florida, most of it, like Palmetto and cabbage or Sabal palms, cabbage palms, Gal Berry. Those are volatile fields. They have volatile oils in them that are just ready to go because we live in a fire adaptive ecosystem.”

Grubich says ultimately if you think it could be dangerous, just don’t risk it.

“It's not a good time to go burn debris in your backyard. It's a great day to be outside. Go for a walk, take a bike ride, do something that you enjoy outside," Grubich said. "Don't, don't, don't be out there starting a fire and trying to get it going, because you don't want to be liable for burning down someone's house.”