Wrapping out the weekend with sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A gorgeous day to end the weekend. We will continue to enjoy beautifully sunny skies and hot temperatures.

Highs will once again reach the upper 80s to lower 90s further inland. It will be a touch breezy this afternoon with winds from the southeast and the chance of triggering an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak tonight into Monday morning. Unfortunately, viewing of this event will be limited by a nearly full moon and clouds ahead of Monday's front.

A cold front will impact us Monday bringing a few rain showers and the threat of afternoon storms. It will not be a washout, but something that could cause issues for any afternoon activities.

We are under a Level 1, Marginal, threat for isolated strong to severe storms in the afternoon. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts and possible hail.

It will still be a hot one with high temperatures in the upper 80s Monday afternoon. This cold front will wash away the heat and temperatures will drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s come Tuesday.

The rest of the upcoming week remains calm and seasonal. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Slim rain chances each day.

Temperatures look to continue remain mild for the upcoming weekend, due to a reinforcing weak cold front on Friday.