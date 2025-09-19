Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Will we get a break from the rain this weekend?

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 19, 2025
Weather Sept. 19, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms are popping up along the coast this morning, so give yourself extra time for your morning commute. This will last through lunchtime.

This afternoon through tomorrow is looking drier than we originally thought as a weak low-pressure system in the western Atlantic is moving off to the northeast. We could still see some isolated to scattered showers and storms pop up in the late afternoon.

Drought monitor Sept. 19, 2025

We are at a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding.

The high moisture levels in the air will be dropping this afternoon.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances Sept. 19, 2025

Dry air will continue to settle into Sunday, but we still can't rule out some late afternoon showers and storms.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will climb into the upper 80s, maybe even touching the low 90s if we get enough sun. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

7-day Sept. 19, 2025

As onshore flow persists, there is a moderate risk of rip currents across Southeast Florida beaches through the weekend.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell finally fading...

James Wieland