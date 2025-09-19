FORECAST: Will we get a break from the rain this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and storms are popping up along the coast this morning, so give yourself extra time for your morning commute. This will last through lunchtime.

This afternoon through tomorrow is looking drier than we originally thought as a weak low-pressure system in the western Atlantic is moving off to the northeast. We could still see some isolated to scattered showers and storms pop up in the late afternoon.

We are at a Level 1 Marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding.

The high moisture levels in the air will be dropping this afternoon.

Dry air will continue to settle into Sunday, but we still can't rule out some late afternoon showers and storms.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will climb into the upper 80s, maybe even touching the low 90s if we get enough sun. Overnight lows will be in the 70s.

As onshore flow persists, there is a moderate risk of rip currents across Southeast Florida beaches through the weekend.