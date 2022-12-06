Mostly sunny, low humidity on Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 60s with some patchy inland fog. Monday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny with low humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday, not as cool in the morning. Wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few pesky showers possible, but rain should be light.

Friday through the weekend, the quiet weather continues. Afternoon highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and mainly dry conditions.

Early next week, cooler and drier, highs in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine.

An area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean has a medium chance of formation, but models keep this system out to sea.