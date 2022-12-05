Watch Now
Chilly start to Monday, low humidity all week

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Dec. 5, 2022
Posted at 6:10 AM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 06:10:23-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly start to Monday in South Florida with temperatures down to the low to mid 60s and upper 50s around the lake under mostly clear skies.

Monday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny, and mainly dry.

Tuesday, another chilly start to the day, but not as cool as Monday morning. Morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday through Friday, wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Keeping it mainly dry with only a few spotty showers possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and rain chances staying low.

