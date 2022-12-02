Lower humidity this weekend, pleasant weather through early next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The humidity has dropped on Friday morning and we will enjoy low humidity though next Tuesday.

Friday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s at the coast and low to mid 60s inland, but the humidity is down so it feels more comfortable as you're stepping out the door.

Friday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny with breezy winds but low humidity. A pleasant evening in store as temperatures drop to the mid 70s around sunset under mostly clear skies.

Saturday, morning temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny with low humidity and abundant sunshine, but breezy winds.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few afternoon showers possible, but mainly dry. The winds start to come down.

Monday and Tuesday, morning temperatures on the chilly side with lows down to the low to mid 60s (cooler along the Treasure Coast) and pleasantly warm for the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Only a slim chance for an isolated shower. The humidity staying low.

Wednesday and Thursday, the humidity creeps back in and it will feel muggier. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few passing showers possible.