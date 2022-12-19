Coldest air of the season coming this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start to the day Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s this morning. This afternoon, highs in the low t0 mid 70s under mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

Tuesday, not as chilly in the morning with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered late-day showers and storms as a disturbance moves across the state. Heavy downpours will continue into the overnight hours and through Wednesday morning. The viewing area is under a level 1/5 threat for flooding.

Wednesday, lows in the low to mid 60s with scattered rainfall in the morning. Slow clearing throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and breezy winds.

Thursday, morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Late-day storms possible as a cold front approaches the state.

Friday, morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Morning rain with slow clearing through the day.

Saturday, morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Mostly sunny with low humidity.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Staying mostly sunny and mainly dry.