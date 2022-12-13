Pleasant Tuesday, sunny, with some passing showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 60s with some isolated showers for the morning drive.

Tuesday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, partly sunny with some passing showers.

Tuesday night, scattered showers with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, some morning rainfall, then abundant sunshine by the afternoon.

Thursday, morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs on the warm-side in the mid 80s. Scattered late-day showers and storms possible as a cold front approaches.

Friday, a little wet to start the day with slow clearing throughout the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some sun showers possible.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Some showers and storms possible.