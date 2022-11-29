Mostly sunny, less humid on Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures running cooler than Monday with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s for the Treasure Coast and mid 60s for the Palm Beaches under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny with less humidity and highs in the low 80s. Rain chances remain low throughout the day with drier air in place.

Wednesday, a little more humid and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s, mostly sunny, and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday is the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and there is no tropical development expected over the next five days.

Thursday, a few showers possible as a weak cold front pushes into the area. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday through the weekend, the humidity goes down, but temperatures only dropping a few degrees behind Thursday's front. Highs in the low 80s with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

