Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny, less humid on Tuesday

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Nov. 29, 2022
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 5 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022.jpg
Posted at 5:31 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 05:31:25-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures running cooler than Monday with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s for the Treasure Coast and mid 60s for the Palm Beaches under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny with less humidity and highs in the low 80s. Rain chances remain low throughout the day with drier air in place.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday, a little more humid and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s, mostly sunny, and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday is the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and there is no tropical development expected over the next five days.

Thursday, a few showers possible as a weak cold front pushes into the area. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday through the weekend, the humidity goes down, but temperatures only dropping a few degrees behind Thursday's front. Highs in the low 80s with breezy winds and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday is the official end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season and there is no tropical development expected over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small this week then possibly windchop by the end of the week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019