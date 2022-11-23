Watch Now
Dense fog advisory for Palm Beach County until 8 a.m.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Nov. 23, 2022
Posted at 5:27 AM, Nov 23, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A dense fog advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Use caution when driving and slow down.

Wednesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s with foggy conditions through late morning.

Wednesday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and a few spotty showers.

Thanksgiving morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, fog developing mainly inland and a few isolated showers. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny skies and some spotty showers possible.

Friday and Saturday, warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine with only an isolated shower.

Sunday, highs in the mid 80s. Some showers possible as a front approaches.

Drier, less humid air pushes in early next week thanks to the passing front. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny and comfortable.

