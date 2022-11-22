Heavy rain possible Tuesday, then lightening up this evening

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers impacting the Treasure Coast for the morning drive.

Tuesday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, cloudy and more rain throughout the day. Some of that rain could get pretty heavy at times. The rain will start to lighten up Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night, temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, cloudy with scattered showers into the night.

Wednesday, cloudy with spotty showers to start, then slow clearing throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving, highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers near the coast in the morning, then rain pushing west towards the lake for the afternoon.

Friday through the weekend, highs in the low to mid 80s, partly sunny and some isolated showers. Models hinting at a front pushing in Sunday/Monday and that could bring us some cooler, drier air by next week.