Rounds of rain could bring flooding to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, mostly cloudy with some showers and temperatures in the low to mid 70s and 60s around the lake.

Monday afternoon, cloudy, breezy, and wet with numerous showers as a front remains stalled out across the area. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. More rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Monday night, overnight rainfall with lows down to the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, another cloudy, soggy day across South Florida. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier air filters in and we'll see more sunshine. A few afternoon storms possible.

Thanksgiving, highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny with only an isolated shower.

Friday through the weekend, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny with low rain chances. Still some disagreement in the models. Euro shows a cold front moving in for the weekend, GFS does not. So look for changes to the weekend forecast as models continue to update.