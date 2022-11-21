Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rounds of rain could bring flooding to South Florida

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Nov. 21, 2022
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 5 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2022.jpg
Posted at 5:26 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 05:26:24-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday morning, mostly cloudy with some showers and temperatures in the low to mid 70s and 60s around the lake.

Monday afternoon, cloudy, breezy, and wet with numerous showers as a front remains stalled out across the area. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. More rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Monday night, overnight rainfall with lows down to the low to mid 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday, another cloudy, soggy day across South Florida. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Drier air filters in and we'll see more sunshine. A few afternoon storms possible.

Thanksgiving, highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny with only an isolated shower.

Friday through the weekend, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, mostly sunny with low rain chances. Still some disagreement in the models. Euro shows a cold front moving in for the weekend, GFS does not. So look for changes to the weekend forecast as models continue to update.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Windchop coming

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019