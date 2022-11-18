Chilly start Friday, low humidity expected this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly and crisp Friday morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s along the Treasure Coast and low to mid 60s for the Palm Beaches under partly cloudy skies.

Friday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity.

Saturday, morning temperatures once again in the mid to upper 50s for the Treasure Coast and low to mid 60s for the Palm Beaches. Highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies and only an isolated shower possible. The humidity stays low.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies and breezy winds. A frontal system will enhance atmospheric moisture across South Florida, bringing in rounds of scattered rainfall throughout the day with the heaviest rain after 2 p.m.

Monday through Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s with scattered rainfall each day as the stalled frontal boundary lingers across South Florida. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Thanksgiving, warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. More sunshine with a few showers as slightly drier air moves in.