WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall hosts virtual weather school

Posted at 12:59 PM, May 07, 2021
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall hosted a virtual weather school visit with Mrs. Marx's second grade class from Timber Trace Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The students got a tour of the studio and learned how the green wall works. They got out of their seats and learned how to do the weather cycle song and dance. Some of the students even got the chance to be a meteorologist for the day by reading off the weather graphics to their classmates.

If you would like to schedule a virtual visit with one of our WPTV First Alert Meteorologists, email our weather team at kahtia.hall@wptv.com

