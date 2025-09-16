Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Afternoon showers expected, rip-current risk at beaches remains high

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 16, 2025
Weather Sept. 16, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drier air is keeping most of our area dry today, but a few isolated showers later in the day are possible, mainly along the coast.

Expect temperatures to stay in the mid to upper-80s with a mix of sunny and cloudy skies.

If you’re heading to the beach today, be extra cautious. A high risk of life-threatening rip currents continues along all area beaches from Indian River County through Palm Beach County.

7-day Sept. 16, 2025

Rain chances will increase starting tomorrow, with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening, and the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s.

The weather becomes even more unsettled heading into Thursday and Friday— a stalled boundary combined with deep tropical moisture will support rounds of showers and storms. Localized flooding will be a concern across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Temperatures will reach only the mid-80s.

Forecast confidence is still low for the weekend. Some models suggest an area of low pressure forming offshore, which may help send drier air into parts of South Florida. That could scale back rain coverage a bit, but daily showers and storms are still likely, especially inland during the afternoons. Highs will return to the upper 80s to low 90s

