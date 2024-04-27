Wonderful weekend weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A reinforcing cold front will usher in another round of pleasant dry air into South Florida. High temperatures remain near seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Plenty of sunshine to go around! There is a high surf advisory and rip current risk with stronger winds this Saturday.

The weekend as a whole is a beautiful set up! It will be sunny and comfortable. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s too.

It will be less breezy on Sunday, but still be cautious in the waters especially with the rip current risk.

As we kick off your next workweek, a few rain showers will be in store for some. A few spotty showers are expected Monday. It will not be a washout and not everyone will see a shower.

We do need the rain as we have updated dry spots on the drought monitor. Any rain will be well welcomed to the southern portion of the sunshine state.

The rest of the work week is quite nice and uneventful.

Plenty of sunshine as a high pressure system regains control of our area. Temperatures remain pleasant in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity overall stays relatively low too.