Windy weekend wrap up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The front will allow us to see and enjoy a lot more sunshine across the entire forecasting area today.

There is a slight chance of a passing shower, but most remain dry.

High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

It will be breezy to gusty with winds shifting from the north.

A small craft advisory is in effect along our coastline and Lake Okeechobee. There is also a high rip current risk.

Rainfall totals were quite impressive across our area, 3 inches of rainfall for most with some extreme outliers.

We will remain to be breezy outside on Monday with an easterly flow. Skies will be bluer on Monday under plenty of sunshine. High temperatures return to near normal in the upper 70s.

We have a warming trend to look forward to this week. We will hit the lower to middle 80s come Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain comes Thursday. We are watching a cold front, which will likely bring us scattered showers and storms.

Behind the Thursday cold front will be much drier air, leading to low humidity and comfortable conditions outside. High temperatures stay in the middle to upper 70s.